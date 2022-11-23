Paid CDL Training with Flexible Hours Available
Prince George County Public Schools is actively seeking applicants to serve our school community and families as bus drivers within our Pupil Transportation Department.
Within Prince George County, nearly 100 school buses transport an average of 5,100 passengers across our community daily, with our drivers often serving as the first and last faces our students see each day. Our division regularly accepts applications for both full and part-time bus driver positions throughout the year. These opportunities are great for those seeking to earn extra income, as well as former bus drivers, retirees, and those looking for a career switch!
Part-time positions can be morning or afternoon only or all day.
Prince George County Public Schools offers a competitive starting wage for drivers already possessing an active Commercial Driver's License (CDL) at $18.28 per hour. Full-time drivers are also eligible for a "Perfect Attendance Bonus" for timely and regular attendance to work. All drivers are eligible for annual step increases and market scale adjustments based on approval by the school board.
For those without a Commercial Driver's License, hired drivers can receive CDL training through PGCPS Pupil Transportation and get paid while doing it. This program also offers refreshments and flexible hours for classroom and behind-the-wheel training sessions, including daytime and evening hours. Additionally, current Prince George County Public Schools employees can also become licensed to drive for PGCPS through this program.
Contracted PGCPS employees get access to benefits, including retirement benefits through Virginia Retirement System (VRS) and health, dental, and vision plans.
To apply, visit Prince George County Public Schools' employment portal at http://www.pgs.tedk12.com/hire. On the site, type "bus driver" into the search bar and click "apply" to begin the online application process.
