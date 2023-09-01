Prince George County Public Schools Complete Successful Opening Week as District Transitions to August Start Date

Thousands of Prince George County students returned to the classroom on Monday, August 21, 2023, heralding the start of the 2023-24 School Year and marking a successful transition to a pre-Labor Day start date for the district.
Students returned to the division's nine campuses Monday morning, reconnecting with classmates and staff at their schools as the school year began. Many schools decorated their sidewalks and hallways with welcome messages for parents and students, and cheering staff members, Prince George School Board members, and service members from Fort Gregg-Adams lined the entrances offering encouragement, hugs, and high-fives as they made their way into the building.
Joining local students for the first day of school were Virginia State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons and Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) Dr. Jeremy Raley as the pair visited the District for a special morning time tour of Prince George High School, L.L. Beazley Elementary School, and the recently opened Middle Road Elementary School. Along with meeting teachers, students, and parents at the three campuses, Dr. Coons and Dr. Raley learned about PGCPS' Future Teacher Pipeline program, which serves to provide opportunities to local high school seniors who aspire to enter the world of teaching, and the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings, including fashion marketing, sports, entertainment, and social media marketing, and the growing unmanned aircraft program offered by Prince George High School.
Monday's opening also served as a milestone for Prince George County Public Schools as the district completed its transition to a pre-Labor Day starting date for the 2023-24 School Year. In late 2022, the Prince George School Board approved the division's annual calendar for the now-current school year, featuring a first day of school date for students of Monday, August 21, 2023, and a last day of school for students of May 30, 2024. In the weeks and months following the calendar's approval, the division carried out a multifaceted communications campaign to prepare families for the pre-Labor Day start, including fliers, automated phone calls, and emails, and the division's digital platforms, such as social media, websites, and school newsletters.
Ahead of Monday's opening, the division hosted the Back-to-School Fair on Thursday, August 10, 2023, with over 700 backpacks full of supplies being donated and distributed to local students thanks to community contributions throughout the summer months. Additional backpacks have been delivered to the district's schools for staff to give to students and families when they see a need in their communities.
