Prince George County Police Department Holds Torch Run 2022

The Prince George County Police Department held its annual Torch Run on Thursday, June 9. The torch run is a fundraising campaign by law enforcement agencies to benefit their local Special Olympics Program. The PGCPD began their run 9a.m. starting at the Tractor Supply at Wagner Way and ended at Scott Memorial Park.
