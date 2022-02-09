Jacob Terry McClung, a 22 year old male of Prince George County has been charged with felony hit and run, felony elude, reckless driving and numerous traffic offenses in the hit and run of a Richmond police officer that occurred in the 1300 block of West Broad Street on Monday January 24.
Richmond police responded to a report of a group of motorcycles driving aggressively. While attempting to flee one of the motorcycles struck the officer. The motorcycle driver left the scene on foot. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released
Any witnesses are asked to call RPD Hit and Run Detective Drago at 804-646-1369 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
