Prince George County Launches Citizen Request Portal

Prince George County has launched a new Citizen Request Portal. The portal, which can be found on the County website, allows residents to submit community-related concerns and track the status of their requests.
The Service Request Access Portal was developed to improve communication between the County and the public. The online portal:
Automatically routes requests to the appropriate department; Allows users to attach photos and specify the location where the service is needed; Provides a place for others to leave comments or provide follow-up on an existing request and emails status updates to the citizen.
Residents now have the ability to report problems 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In order for County staff to accurately follow-up, users are required to input their name, email address and provide a phone number. Comments and concerns are anonymous to the general public. “The new Citizen Request Portal will streamline communication between our community and County government departments ensuring a quicker response time,” stated Public Information Officer, Jackie Lipford.
Citizens with road problems should continue to report directly to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), as VDOT is responsible for maintaining public roads. Potholes and other roadway issues can be registered at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or by calling 1-800-367-7623.
