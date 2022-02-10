Prince George County January incident reports

Date: January 24, 2022 through January 30, 2022
202201240007
Larceny
On 01/24/2022, police received a report of a larceny in the 500 block of Owens Way. Unknown offender stole victim’s delivered package.
202201250002
Larceny-Shoplifting
On 01/25/2022, police responded to the 1200 blocking South Crater road for a reported attempted shoplifting. Unknown offender stole cigarettes from behind the counter and then fled the area on foot. Upon being pursued, the items were recovered and the suspect again took off on foot prior to the police arrival.
202201250005
Assault-Aggravated
On 01/25/2022, police responded to the 6500 block of Enterprise Drive for a reported assault. Known offender was identified and arrested for same.
202201250006
Larceny
On 02/25/2022, police responded 1200 block of Prince George Drive in reference to a larceny. Unknown offender stole mail which included a check.
202201250009
Drug/Narcotic Violations
On 01/25/2022, police conducted a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Jefferson Park Road. Driver was found to be wanted and in possession of illegal narcotics. Arrest made.
202201250010
Elude Police, Driving Under the Influence, Possess, Transport Firearms Possess, Transport by Convicted Felons
On 01/25/2022, police initiated a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Oaklawn Blvd. The vehicle failed to stop when police activated their emergency lights. The vehicle continued and was in a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of E. Washington Street in Petersburg.
202201260003
Vandalism
On 01/25/2022, police responded to the 4300 block of Jefferson Pointe Lane in reference a suspicious incident. During the investigation it was determined a vehicle was vandalized.
202201260004
Destruction of Property, Assault-aggravated
On 01/26/2022, police responded to the 4300 block of Baileys Ridge Lane in reference to shots fired. Investigation determined unknown offender shot into an occupied building in the 4300 block of Jefferson Pointe Lane. No injuries were sustained.
202201260006
Fraud-False Pretense
On 01/26/2002, police responded to the 400 block of Rotherham Circle for a reported fraud. Known offender was paid to complete work but did not do so.
202201270001
Drug/Narcotic Violations
On 01/27/2022, police responded to the 4600 block of County Drive for a protective order service. Offender was found to be in possession of narcotics. Arrest made.
202201280001
Drug/Narcotic Violations
On 01/28/2022, police initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Puddledock Road. The driver was identified as being wanted out of another jurisdiction and was taken into custody. Illegal narcotics were also located.
202201280003
Drug/Narcotic Violations, Weapon Law Violations
On 01/28/2022, police conducted a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Marlboro Avenue. Driver was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm as well as illegal narcotics. Arrest made.
202201290003
Burglary/Breaking and Entering
On 01/29/2022, police responded to the 20000 block of South Crater Road in reference to a burglary. Unknown offender forced entry into a business and stole cigarettes.
202201290004
Motor Vehicle Theft
On 01/29/2022, police responded to the 4700 block of County Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft. Unknown offender stole a semi tractor.
202201290005
Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle
On 01/29/2022, police responded to the 4200 block of Anne Terrace for a report of a theft from auto.
202201300001
DUI, Carry Handgun in Public under the influence
On 01/03/2022, police responded to an unresponsive driver in the median near the intersection of Temple Avenue and Puddledock Road. Driver found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.
2022010300004
Larceny-Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts
On 01/03/2022, police responded to the 3900 block of Puddledock Road for a reported Larceny from auto.
2022010300007
Assault-Aggravated
On 01/03/2022, police responded to the 8500 block of Killdeer Street for an aggravated assault. Suspect identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.