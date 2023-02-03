Prince George County January 1, 2023 Property Valuations

Prince George County property owners were mailed assessment notices at the latter part of last week informing them of the January 1, 2023 value of their property. This value becomes the basis of real estate tax bills due in December 2023 and June 2024.
The annual reassessment of the County’s 14,038 real estate parcels resulted in an overall increase in the County’s value of just over 7%. 89% of properties increased in value and the median increase was 9%. 11% of properties did not change in value. Residential properties and agricultural parcels less than 100 acres experienced an increase of slightly more than 8%, while multi-family properties and agricultural properties more than 100 acres saw an increase of slightly more than 2%. Commercial and industrial properties saw an increase of less than 1%.
This year’s reassessment reflects the continued positive trend in Prince George County and reflects the strong real estate that has developed over the past five years. Over this period real estate transactions have increased by 31% and the average residential value has increased by 48% – from $170,035 to $251,587.The Real Estate Assessor’s Office is a five-member team who strive to annually assess the real estate value of Prince George County in a fair and equitable manner under the authority of the Constitution of Virginia, Code of Virginia and Prince George County Code and in accordance with standards of professional practice.
Property owners having questions about their property value should call the Real Estate Assessor’s Office (804-722-8629), visit the department’s website at https://www.princegeorgecountyva.gov/residents/property_and_taxes/real_estate_assessor_s_office/index.php or make an appointment to meet with one of the County’s real estate appraisers. Property owners wishing to appeal their assessment may obtain applications from the department’s website, by calling the office or visiting in person at 6602 Courts Drive – Suite 204, Prince George, VA 23875.
The deadline for an Office Review is March 1, 2023 and the deadline for the Board of Equalization is April 1, 2023.
