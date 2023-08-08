Prince George County Farmers’ Market Recognizes National Farmers Market Week

Prince George, VA – The 24th annual National Farmers Market Week takes place August 6-12, 2023. This celebration highlights the vital role that farmers’ markets play in our nation’s food system.
During National Farmers Market Week, the Prince George County Farmers’ Market will be highlighting how access to fresh, nutritious food has expanded with the help of Virginia Fresh Match and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the markets. The market has recently started a program that offers coupons to residents aged 60 or older who meet income eligibility, which can be exchanged with authorized farmers for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs.
The Virginia Farmers Market Association will be visiting the Prince George market on August 12th and the Virginia Family Nutrition Program will be on-site for a Farmers Market Week Nutrition Workshop from 10 a.m. until noon. In addition, throughout the National Farmers Market Week, the Farmers’ Market Facebook page will feature the various farms that participate at the market so that everyone can recognize their efforts in bringing fresh, healthy options to Prince George County.
Corrie Hurt, Market Manager, stated, “It’s our goal to introduce as many programs to the customers as possible. We could not do what we do without the farmers and our partnerships with Virginia Farmers Market Association, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Fresh Match and many others.”
