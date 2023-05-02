Prince George, VA - The Prince George Farmers’ Market will open on May 6 for its eleventh season at 6380 Scott Park Memorial Drive, Prince George, VA. The hours have changed this season to 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Corrie Hurt, Market Manager, is pleased to announce that the Market will continue to offer SNAP matching incentives to customers this year through Virginia Fresh Match. Hurt said, “This means when you buy one, you get two. It’s a huge incentive for our customers to shop local.” The matching incentive will only apply to fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Market will kick off the season with a Teacher’s Appreciation Event. Teachers from all localities are welcome to attend to be recognized and participate in the raffles and other fun activities. There will be raffle prizes throughout the day and a grand prize drawing at 1 p.m. for one lucky teacher who completes all of their “lessons” given by the student teachers (grades 1-5). A table full of free teacher supplies will be available, and many vendors will offer teacher discounts. A teacher I.D. is required to enter the raffles and get discounts.
This season’s market will offer various activities throughout the year which includes: “Youth Entrepreneur Day,” “Family Fun Day,” “Juneteenth Day,” “Kids Day,” “First Responders Day,” “Breast Cancer Awareness Day,” “Fall Festival,” a weekly story time for children with a FREE book given away to every child that attends, monthly FREE Kids Creations, and much more! Follow the market at www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket.
If you would like more information about becoming a vendor, or if you would like to volunteer at the Farmers Market, contact (804) 722-8661.
