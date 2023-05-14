Prince George County Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Season with a Teacher’s Appreciation Day Event

On May 6 the PG Farmer’s Market opened for its eleventh season. The hours have changed this season to 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This season’s market will offer various activities throughout the year which includes: “Youth Entrepreneur Day,” “Family Fun Day,” “Juneteenth Day,” “Kids Day,” “First Responders Day,”“Breast Cancer Awareness Day,” “Fall Festival,” a weekly story time for children with a FREE book given away to every child that attends, monthly FREE Kids Creations, and much more! Follow the market at www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket.
If you would like more information about becoming a vendor, or if you would like to volunteer at the Farmers Market, contact (804) 722-8661.
