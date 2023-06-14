Prince George County Farmers’ Market Juneteenth Celebration

Prince George County, VA – On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Prince George Farmers’ Market is holding a special afternoon market with a Juneteenth Celebration. In addition to the normal market vendors, the Market will feature a special ceremony and live music for the community. The market hours will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Opening Ceremonies will begin at 1:15 p.m. – Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid will offer an invocation followed by a keynote address and Bernard Walker will be singing “Lift Every Voice”. Carol Farmer will hold a special story time at 11 a.m.
There will be live music after the opening ceremonies. The music lineup will be recording artist, Taesean Blanding starting at 1:45 p.m. followed by recording artist, TiffanySherice and NBC’s “The Voice” Terry “TSoul” Pinkard.
The Market will offer many more activities throughout the year which will include: “Kids Day”, “First Responders Day”, “Fall Festival”, and a special Holiday Market in November. Follow us at www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket for more information.
