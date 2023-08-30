Prince George County Farmers’ Market Features First Responders Day on 9/9

Prince George, VA – Support First Responders and enjoy fresh local produce at the Prince George County Farmers’ Market on September 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The special market will honor and give back to those who give us their all.
In addition to the regular vendors, the market will feature an exciting lineup of activities for kids:
• 9:15 a.m., Public Safety Vehicle Parade (coming down Scott Park)
• 9:30 a.m., Opening Ceremonies at the flag pole where Lt. Jodie Warren will play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes to commemorate the events of 9/11/01
• 9:45 a.m., K-9 Demonstration on the baseball field
• 10:15 a.m., HCA Virginia Health System Air Care Eagle and EMS will land a helicopter on the baseball field for kids to view the helicopter
• 10:45 a.m., Story Time with the Chief of Police
• 11:15 a.m., Story Time with the Fire & EMS Chief
One of the highlights of the event will be the visit from Sansa the pet therapy dog, who will bring joy and comfort to attendees. Children will have the opportunity to meet the County’s new K-9 bloodhound Maggie Mae and a Paw Patrol character, adding to the excitement of the day.
Safety demonstrations will be a key feature of the market. Attendees can learn about fire safety through a Fire Safety House experience, complete with simulated smoke. They can also witness a fire extinguisher demonstration and participate in a fire hose demonstration, where kids will be able to knock down a cone. The Prince George County Police Department’s tactical robot and Chesterfield County’s robot dog will also be present, showcasing the latest advancements in law enforcement technology.
The event will bring together various first responders including Police, Fire, Sheriff, Communications Officers, and Animal Control Officers. Visitors can engage with these dedicated professionals and gain insights into their roles and responsibilities.
In addition to the activities, the market will host a diverse range of local vendors. From fresh produce and meats to baked goods and custom tumblers, attendees will have access to a wide variety of high-quality products. Skincare and facial products, custom soaps, woodworking, and even an ice cream truck, kettle corn, and pork skins will be available.
The Prince George County Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Scott Park Pavilion, adjacent to the Prince George Library. Rain or shine, the event promises to be an enjoyable experience for all. SNAP/EBT cards are accepted for qualifying items, and the market features SNAP matching incentives and Senior Nutrition Program checks. Patrons can also conveniently use their debit or credit cards by exchanging them for tokens at the Farmers’ Market manager's table, which can be used like cash at the vendors' tables.
For more information about the event, please visit the Prince George County website or market Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrinceGeorgeFarmersMarket/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.