Prince George church holds funeral for 3 children and mother murdered inside Chesterfield home

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A funeral service was held for the murdered mother and children at Destination Church in Prince George. The family welcomed all to attend.
JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle, were found shot and killed inside their home along Laurel Oak Road early morning on Friday, November 18. Chesterfield Police got a call about a disturbance in the home early Friday morning before 5 a.m. from 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle about a suspicious person outside of her home. The officers entered the residence upon arriving to perform a welfare check and found four shooting victims. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigating, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.
According to court records, police say that Joanna Cottle was given a 72-hour emergency protective order against Adams in January 2018. Cottle said he choked and punched her while threatening and torturing her.
Following the expiration of that order, Cottle was given a provisional protection order for an additional 15 days until a full hearing for a permanent order could be held. However, the preliminary protective order was rejected and dismissed by a judge in February of that year. Court records do not specify why.
Adams was apprehended by agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives near his residence in Waldorf, Md., nine hours after the killings.
