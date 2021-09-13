By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Crater Workforce Investment Board has chosen Prince George to handle funds, filing paperwork and making sure money is spent appropriately within Crater’s seven localities.
Prince George BOS Chairman Floyd Brown, Jr. is the County’s representative and laid the groundwork for the County to assist in this manner. The County’s Finance Team will manage the responsibility.
“I looked at how the board was going through quite a few challenges over the years,” said Prince George Chairman Floyd Brown. “When Petersburg decided they not longer wanted to be the grant recipient, that's when i approached our administration just because of how well Mrs. Drewry and her department are keeping us on track with our finances and budgets and thought why not have Prince George step up to take on that challenge. I look at us like we're the big brother in the regional area.”
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act was passed by Congress to provide federal resources and funding to improve workforce development at the local level.
The Virginia Career Work's website states that "Our mission is to advance economic stability and growth by preparing and connecting people who want to work with employers who need to hire through its training providers and network of professional partners. Virginia Career Works is Virginia’s vital link between meaningful employment and growing businesses, changing lives, and advancing economic prosperity."
Each year the Chief Elected Officials vote to appoint a locality to serve as the grant recipient for the Crater Workforce Region. The Grant Recipient serves as the venue to collect the allocation of the regional WIOA funding while the Chief Elected Official and the workforce Members determine how money is allocated to support the region as a whole.
“I am very excited about the strong partnerships we have with localities in the region to make long-standing progress for workforce development.” said New Chair of the Crater Workforce Investment Board Jasmine Gore. “As the new Chair for the Chief Elected Officials Consortium, I am working alongside the Workforce Board Chair to re-engage our community as it relates to services and programs. Together, with the other Chief Elected Officials, Workforce Board staff, State Representatives, and our consultant team we are making strides to be adapt to current business and residential needs to support our local economies,”
