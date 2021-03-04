By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- As of Monday, Feb. 22, Prince George County had the lowest amount of vaccines for its citizens than any other locality in the commonwealth of Virginia.
According to County Administrator Percy Ashcraft, this problem for the county is due to lags in getting enough vaccine clinics running and getting people approved for registration to attend those clinics.
As of Feb. 22, the County had the lowest amount of vaccines per 100,000 with 4,367. Four other localities within the Crater Health District also found themselves in the bottom ranking across the commonwealth. Prince George ranked fourth out of seven among CHD localities both for number of residents fully vaccinated and amount of doses administered.
Vaccination distributions are handled by the Crater Health District, not the Prince George County government. Brookie Crawford, public information officer at the Crater Health District, stated in an email that “Initially, doses were requested by the local health districts and the need quickly overwhelmed the supply.”
In January, Dr. Avula announced: “Due to the continually increasing demand for and the limited supply of the vaccine in Virginia, vaccine allocation is now geographically population-based. The Commonwealth's goal is to distribute the vaccine equitably and efficiently. Every health district, based on its percentage of Virginia's total population, receives a relative percentage of available vaccines.”
“Additionally, we are strongly leaning on LHD to determine the proper allocation for their health district, using any available combination of vaccinators (LHD staff and volunteers, hospitals, pharmacies, individual providers, etc). Therefore, the strategy on the ground for vaccine allocation differs in each LHD.” Dr. Avula went on to say.
“It took some of our LHDs a little longer to implement their vaccination plan, a complex plan with many moving parts. After all this vaccination campaign is unprecedented in size, scope, and complexity. However, implementation is expected to get much quicker in the weeks ahead.” said Crawford. “Now our goal is to ensure that these pockets of the state that have the lowest vaccination rates will get the resources they need to catch up.”
Virginia vaccine allocation going forward will evolve each week based on the population of each locality, with consideration for the rates of those over 65, the concentration of African Americans and Latinos living in each community and the impact of COVID-19. Crater Health District will also begin to factor the federal allocations coming to communities through the Retail Pharmacy Partnership, and the Federally Qualified Health Center allocation.
