Prince George among highest college acceptance rates in VA

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A recently released report from the Virginia Public Access Project showed Prince George County had among one of the highest acceptance rates to four-year public colleges for its high school students.
The data examined the percentage of applicants from each locality in the commonwealth accepted at four-year public colleges and universities in 2019 and 2020, the two most recent years available.
According to the report, Prince George had an acceptance rate of 82.5% with 531 applications and 438 acceptances. The average puts the county 6 percentage points higher than the average acceptance rate for Virginia localities which stood at 76%.
Prince George applicants had a 38.5% acceptance to the College of William & Mary, 29.2% acceptance to the University of Virginia, 66.7% acceptance into Virginia Military Institute, 89.5% acceptance to Christopher Newport University, 62.3% acceptance into James Madison University and 62.5% acceptance into Virginia Tech.
