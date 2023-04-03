Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation Awards three PGCPS Educators Mini-Grants

(Contributed)
Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation (PGAEF) continued its support of Prince George County Public Schools' faculty and staff as the non-profit organization provided mini-grants to three PGCPS educators through their mini-grant program.
On Friday, March 17, 2023, the PGAEF Prize Patrol made two special deliveries, starting the morning at North Elementary School, where kindergarten teacher Brooke Fitzwater was presented with a check for $1,128. The funds will be used to purchase sensory tools for her students and will be available to other members of North Elementary's kindergarten team.
Later in the day, the PGAEF Prize Patrol visited Prince George High School, surprising Independent Living teacher Kimberly Saunders with a check for $500, allowing for the purchase of stuffed animal sewing kits, helping to support Saunders' goals of giving students a variety of hands-on learning opportunities in her class.
The final PGAEF Prize Patrol stop was made on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the recently opened Middle Road Elementary School, surprising Information Technology Resource Teacher (ITRT) Jenna Kimble with a $994 check. Through this funding, Kimble will be able to add five Blue-Bots and five additional maps to the school’s available technology, helping K-5 students at the school integrate coding practices with core content skills.
PGAEF's mini-grant program helps provide PGCPS faculty and staff with funding for projects that may be outside of the school division's annual budget. The awards support the non-profit's goals of helping the school division's educators deliver engaging lessons and learning experiences for the children of Prince George County.
PGAEF awards mini-grants quarterly, with the next application deadline quickly approaching on Friday, April 14, 2023. Following the April submission period, applicants can complete the online application by Friday, June 16, to be considered for mini-grant funding.
The March grant awards are the latest to be funded by The Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation. In January, North Elementary School 4th grade teacher Megan Wilder received a $1,000 grant for professional development, helping Wilder and her colleague, Liza Newbold, attend the “Get Your Teach On” conference, a multi-day event specializing in professional development for educators and administrators.
During the 2022-23 School Year, PGAEF has awarded over $3,500 in mini-grants to Prince George County Public Schools educators.
PGAEF Fundraiser Event Slated for May 6. Planning for the Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation's next fundraiser is underway. Following the success of the organization’s event at Hopewell Moose Lodge in March 2022, an evening of music, dinner, dancing, and special silent auction will return on Saturday, May 6, 2023. More details about this upcoming fundraiser will be shared in the coming weeks. These fundraisers and individual donations help achieve the PGAEF’s mission of supporting programs benefiting the division’s students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.