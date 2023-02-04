Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation awards $1,000 mini-grant to North Elementary teacher for professional development

(Contributed)
Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation (PGAEF) continued its support of Prince George County Public Schools' faculty and staff as the non-profit organization awarded North Elementary School 4th grade teacher Megan Wilder $1,000 through their mini-grant program.
On Friday, January 13, 2023, Prince George School Board Vice-Chair and PGAEF President Jill A. Andrews joined Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, Chief Financial Officer Monique Barnes, and others for a morning ceremony in North Elementary's media center where Wilder was presented with a $1,000 check and flowers from the organization. As part of her application, Wilder requested grant funding to attend "Get Your Teach On," a conference specializing in professional development for educators and administrators. She invited fellow North Elementary School teacher Liza Newbold to join her at the conference in February.
PGAEF's mini-grant program helps provide PGCPS faculty and staff with funding for projects that may be outside of the school division's annual budget. The awards support the non-profit's goals of helping the school division's educators deliver engaging lessons and learning experiences for the children of Prince George County.
PGAEF awards mini-grants quarterly, with the next application deadline quickly approaching on Thursday, February 2. Following the February submission period, applicants can complete the online application by Friday, April 14, and Friday, June 16 to be considered for mini-grant funding.
Wilder now joins past PGAEF grant recipients Amber Braham and Candace Adair, teachers at David A. Harrison Elementary School, who received $250 and $500 in mini-grant funding during the 2021-22 School Year, respectively.
To learn more about the Foundation, including how you can support the organization through its donation and fundraising initiatives, visit its website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/PGAEF/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.