Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation Awards $1,000 Mini-Grant to North Elementary Teacher for Professional Development

North Elementary School teacher Megan Wilder (third from right) smiles with fellow North ES teacher Liza Newbold (left), principal Jennifer Rollings, division superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, Prince George School Board member and PGAEF president Jill A. Andrews and chief financial officer Monique Barnes following PGAEF’s mini-grant award ceremony on Friday, January 13, 2023. (PGCPS Photo)
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (January 20, 2023) - Prince George Alliance for Education Foundation (PGAEF) continued its support of Prince George County Public Schools' faculty and staff as the non-profit organization awarded North Elementary School 4th grade teacher Megan Wilder $1,000 through their mini-grant program.
On Friday, January 13, 2023, Prince George School Board Vice-Chair and PGAEF President Jill A. Andrews joined Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, Chief Financial Officer Monique Barnes, and others for a morning ceremony in North Elementary's media center where Wilder was presented with a $1,000 check and flowers from the organization. As part of her application, Wilder requested grant funding to attend "Get Your Teach On," a conference specializing in professional development for educators and administrators. She invited fellow North Elementary School teacher Liza Newbold to join her at the conference in February.
PGAEF's mini-grant program helps provide PGCPS faculty and staff with funding for projects that may be outside of the school division's annual budget. The awards support the non-profit's goals of helping the school division's educators deliver engaging lessons and learning experiences for the children of Prince George County.
PGAEF awards mini-grants quarterly, with the next application deadline quickly approaching on Thursday, February 2. Following the February submission period, applicants can complete the online application by Friday, April 14, and Friday, June 16 to be considered for mini-grant funding.
Wilder now joins past PGAEF grant recipients Amber Braham and Candace Adair, teachers at David A. Harrison Elementary School, who received $250 and $500 in mini-grant funding during the 2021-22 School Year, respectively.
To learn more about the Foundation, including how you can support the organization through its donation and fundraising initiatives, visit its website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/PGAEF/.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools.
For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.