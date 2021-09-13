By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- As of Sept. 3 in Prince George County, there have been 26,989 vaccine doses administered with 15,251 people (39.8%) with at least one vaccine dose and 13,332 people (34.8%) fully vaccinated.
The “at least one dose rate per 100,000” is 39,765 while the “fully vaccinated rate per 100,000” is 34,761. There is 47.4% of the adult population with at least one dose while 41.7% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
As of that date, there were 4,208 total cases in the county, 70 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Across the commonwealth, 64% of the population has been administered at least one dose while 57% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.