Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

Community encouraged to donate supplies for Back-to-School Fair through August 11
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (August 1, 2022) - It's just over a month before schools reopen across the Commonwealth, meaning it's time to shop for supplies and more ahead of the start of the new school year! This weekend’s sales tax holiday presents the perfect opportunity to not only save money while preparing for the 2022-23 School Year but also a chance to support local students by donating new supplies to the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair event.
Virginia 3-Day Sales Tax Holiday for qualifying school supplies and clothes kicks off on Friday, August 5, beginning at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, August 7, until 11:59 p.m. Generally, qualifying school supplies priced $20 or less per item and qualified clothing and footwear priced $100 per item will be purchasable during the three-day holiday without paying sales tax.
While shopping this weekend, Prince George County Public Schools encourages the community to consider helping students positively begin the school year by picking up and donating supplies to the upcoming Prince George County Back-to-School Fair. This year's fair returns to Scott Memorial Park (6680 Courthouse Road) for an evening of fun on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations of new, unopened school supplies are being accepted through Thursday, August 11, 2022. These school supplies will be organized by volunteers and used to fill backpacks that will be distributed to children during the Back-to-School Fair. The following supplies are being collected: No. 2 Pencils, Erasers, Ink Pens (Red, Blue, Black), Pencil Sharpeners with Receptacle, Crayons (24-Count), Colored Pencils (12-Count), Markers, Fluorescent Highlighters, Pencil Boxes / Pouches, Filler Paper (Wide and College-Ruled), Composition Books, Spiral Notebooks (Wide and College-Ruled), 3-Ring Binders, Index Dividers (5 Tabs), Pocket Folders, Glue Sticks, School Glue, Scissors (Blunt, 5-inch), 3x5 Index Cards, Rulers, Tissues, Earbud-Style Headphones
The community can drop off donated school supplies at the following Prince George County locations through August 11: Prince George Department of Social Services: 6450 Administration Drive, Prince George County Police Department: 6600 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George County School Board Office: 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George Library, ARLS: 6605 Courts Drive
Donations can also be made during Prince George County's weekend farmers' market during this time, held on Saturdays at the Scott Park Pavilion adjacent to the Prince George Library.
