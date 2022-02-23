Portions of South Crater Road in Petersburg to close

The Virginia Department of Transportation crews began prep work for a bridge deck replacement of the bridge that takes I-95 over South Crater Road on February 18. According to a VDOT announcement, this is the first major repair work on this bridge in over 40 years.
• VDOT posted the following detour: Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west back to S. Crater Road.
The northbound side of Crater will be detoured around the bridge. Weather permitting, Northbound Crater Road is likely to reopen in November. This is a $7million project and VDOT plans for this project to be done during summer of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.