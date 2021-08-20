Police seek suspects who stole church’s iron gate

From Staff Reports
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help for information leading to the person(s) who took the iron gate from the cemetery at Butterwood United Methodist church.
The iron gate was last seen Friday, Aug. 6 and was missing on Sunday, Aug. 8th.
Butterwood Church is located on Route 40 in Darvills at Zilles road.
Anyone who has information about this larceny is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.