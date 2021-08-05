Police seek suspects who stole $3K carpet cleaner

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects who entered a side entry door into a business in the 5300 block of Oaklawn Blvd on July 10 at 4:57 a.m and exited. Two suspects returned and took a commercial carpet cleaner valued at $3,000. The suspects then fled the area in an unknown vehicle.
The first suspect is described as a white male with brown hair wearing dark rimmed glasses, dark colored shorts, a blue t-shirt and orange slides. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, tan boots, a gold chain with a pendant, and a red fitted hat with a sticker on the brim. The third suspect is described as a black male with a bald head wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, and white sneakers.
Any information that would assist in identifying these suspects can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
