Police seek suspects who burglarized PG home

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Three suspects arrived in the 4200 blk of Cedar Creek Lane on July 1 around 7:38 p.m. and rang the doorbell of the residence.
They subsequently went inside of the home once the doorbell went unanswered to take several items inside of the home. While in the process of confiscating items, one of the suspects encountered the homeowner inside leading all of the suspects to flee on foot out of the home.
One suspect is described as a young, dark skinned black male with three inch twists in his hair, wearing a black hoodie with a graffiti design. Another suspect is described as tall with “cornrows.” No description has been provided yet for the third suspect.
A video has also been shared by the Prince George Police Department to assist with identification of the suspects which can be found on their facebook page.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any information that would assist in identifying these suspects can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.