Police seek suspect who shoplifted over $1K worth of equipment

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Police are seeking to identify a suspect who walked into a business in the 2000 block of Waterside Road on June 21 and shoplifted a Honda 2200 Inverter which cost over $1,000
The suspect left the scene in a black car while the make, model, direction or tag is unknown. The suspect is described as a 25 to 40 year old white male standing between 5’06” - 5’10” with black hair. Security footage shows the suspect wearing camo print shorts, a white and yellow mask, gray Jordan sneakers and an unknown tattoo on the left forearm.
Any information that would assist in identifying the suspect can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
