Police seek suspect in shooting of two

DINWIDDIE, Va -- On Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, just before 3:00 pm, Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Halifax Road in the eastern portion of Dinwiddie County for the report of two individuals being shot.
Investigators learned that two individuals had been shot outside of this residence and had been transported to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. Christopher Shone Lipston, 26 years old of Prince George County died at the hospital, while an 18-year-old female was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators have obtained warrants for murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Trebor-Marcellus Antonyo Randolph, 27 years old of Petersburg.
Sheriff’s Investigators are asking if you have any additional information on this shooting or know the whereabouts of Trebor-Marcellus Randolph, please call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 of Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212
This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.