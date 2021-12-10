Police seek shoplifting suspects

From Staff Reports
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On 10/10/2021 at approximately 01:44 AM, two suspects entered a business in the 1900 block of Colonial Crossings Drive and attempted to shoplift several items.
When confronted, the items were dropped and the suspects fled in a 2007 silver Jeep, unknown direction of travel.
Any information that would assist in identifying these suspects can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
