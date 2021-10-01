From Staff Reports
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On 09/18/2021 around 5 p.m., two subjects walked into a business in the 4500 block of Whitehill Blvd. One of the subjects concealed merchandise and exited the store. Both subjects then left the scene in a red 4-door sedan displaying Virginia license plate UNM4782. The plate did not return to that vehicle and the suspect descriptions did not match the registered owner.
The suspect that shoplifted is described as a young black male, approximately 6’00” tall with short hair, wearing glasses, and wearing a light t-shirt and tan shorts. The second subject is described as a young black male, approximately 5’10” tall with short hair wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.
Any information that would assist in identifying the suspect or the second subject can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.