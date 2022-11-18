By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, officers were called to the area of Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue in response to a complaint of a gunshot. A short while later, according to the police, a male with non-life-threatening blunt force wounds to his face walked into John Randolph Medical Center.
24-year-old Raekwon Hall was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery after police investigation. Hall was arrested, taken to Riverside Regional Jail and charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Use a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Grand Larceny, and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.
Hall is believed to be one of two suspects involved in the incident. The first suspect was described by police as a black man, around 22-25 years old, around 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing around 150-160 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion and had a medium faded haircut.
The second suspect was described by police as a black man, around 26-28 years old, around 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighing around 200-240 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion with short hair, blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the event is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 as police are currently still investigating this incident.
