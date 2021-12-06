From Staff Reports
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On November 21, 2021, at 3:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 4200 block of Anne Terrace in reference to a person being stabbed. Upon arrival on the scene, Officers located an adult male suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening, stab-wound injuries on both arms. Prince George Fire & EMS transported the victim to the Tri-Cities ER for treatment.
Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was identified, located, and arrested. The arrestee is identified as Paul Johnson, age 38, of Chester. Johnson is charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.
