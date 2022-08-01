Police looking for stolen ATV

On 07/19/2022, Prince George County Police responded to the 5400 block of Mulberry Drive for a motor vehicle theft. On the night of 07/18/2022, the below pictured 2020 ATV Polaris, black in color, was parked in the backyard of the owner’s residence around 8 PM. It was found missing on 07/19/2022 around 2 PM.
Any information that would assist in locating this vehicle or identifying a suspect can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
