On July 20, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., members of the Prince George County Police Department responded to the 6400 block of Blair Court regarding an individual that was shot. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a lone male subject lying on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced deceased by Prince George Fire & Ems personnel.
The victim has been identified as Rashad James, age 18, of Dinwiddie County.
Detectives are currently investigating the events that led to this incident and the identification of the suspect/s involved in this incident. If you have any information that could be helpful, please contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by using our P3tips application or by texting a tip. To do so, simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your contacts list on your cell phone and send a message including "igotcha" along with your message/tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.