Police Investigating Shooting

From Staff Reports
Prince George, VA -- On October 8, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., members of the Prince George County Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Takach Road and Middle Road to investigate a report of a disturbance with gunshots heard.
During the preliminary investigation, this agency learned that two gunshot victims arrived at the Colonial Heights Patient First and Urgent Care medical facility for treatment. Upon officers arrival at Patient First, they discovered two subjects suffering from gunshot injuries, one male and one female.
Both subjects were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by Colonial Heights Fire/EMS with non-life-threatening wounds. The male and female are known to each other. Prince George County Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Currently, there is no related threat to the public.
Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously - add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your contacts list on your cell phone and then text "igotcha" along with your message/tip.
