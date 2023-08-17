Police Investigating Shooting

(Prince George, VA)
On August 17, 2023, at approximately 12:16 a.m., the Prince George County Police Department received calls for service regarding a shooting incident at the Quality Inn at 11974 South Crater Road. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center before being flown to VCU Medical Center for emergency care. Currently, the victim is in critical condition.
Upon further investigation, officers located and arrested the suspected shooter; there is no related danger to the community at this time. As officers are actively investigating this incident, a follow-up release will later be disseminated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.