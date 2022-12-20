Police Investigating Shooting Homicide

On December 19, 2022, at 11:22 p.m., Prince George County Police responded to 5002 Oaklawn Boulevard, Shell Gas Station parking lot, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Quaheem Murphy, age 25, of Hopewell, Virginia, was pronounced deceased on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your anonymous tip using the P3tips app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.