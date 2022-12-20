Police Investigating Shooting Homicide

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.