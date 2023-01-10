Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run

The Prince George County Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a vehicle that struck a man and left the scene.
The incident occurred in the evening on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. The male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unknown vehicle struck the man from behind. The force of the crash caused the male to be ejected to the shoulder of the highway. The male was discovered at approximately 7:30 am this morning by a passing motorist and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The male has been identified as Tiff Pescatello, age 59, of Richmond, Virginia.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince George County
Police Department at 804-733–2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777, or you can send your tip using the P3tips app.
