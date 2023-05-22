Police Investigating Fatal Crash

(Prince George, VA)
On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:21 p.m., Prince George County police responded to the 11100 block of James River Drive for a two-vehicle crash. A gray Honda SUV driven by Deborah Graves, age 56, was traveling westbound when it was struck by a Chrysler sedan driven by Wendy Boswell, age 40, that was traveling eastbound. A preliminary investigation revealed that the eastbound Chrysler crossed the center line and struck the Honda head-on in the westbound lane.
As a result of the crash, Deborah Graves from Chesterfield County and Wendy Boswell from Prince George County died from their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information about the collision or who witnessed this incident is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.