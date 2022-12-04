Police investigating fatal crash

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes, a four-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it struck a Volkswagen, a two-door sedan, traveling northbound head-on.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Donald Shriver, age 73, of Prince George, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by Prince George Fire & EMS to Southside Regional Medical Center. Investigator's preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the Volkswagen was wearing a seatbelt.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
