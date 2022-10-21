Police investigating fatal crash

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:41 a.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road. Officers determined that a Toyota Camry, a four-door sedan, was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Wells Station Road.

After further investigation into the incident, the operator of the tractor-trailer, Marius Laslo, age 33, of Lawrenceville Georgia, was arrested.  Laslo is charged with involuntary manslaughter.  He is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail. 

The crash remains under investigation.