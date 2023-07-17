Police Investigating Fatal Crash

(Prince George, VA)
On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:18 PM, the Prince George County Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Baxter Road for a single-vehicle crash. A gray 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Baxter when it veered off the roadway to the right, striking the ditch.
The preliminary investigation revealed two adults and three children occupied the Ford sedan. A five-year-old child was ejected and located unresponsive and pronounced deceased on the scene. All occupants received treatment/evaluation at local hospitals. Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg, VA, was taken into custody and has been charged with the following:
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Child Neglect / Endangerment X2
- DUI
- Driving Without a License
- No Child Restraints X2
Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident at this time. Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773; report it anonymously through the P3 tips app; reach out to Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; or send an email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
