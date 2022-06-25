Police attempt To Identify Larceny Suspect

On 06/14/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 6300 block of Courthouse Road for a larceny. On 06/13/2022 at approximately 10:15 a.m., the suspect shown here stole a bag of money from behind the counter of said address. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a blue baseball hat, white tank top, black sweatpants, and red/black Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information that could assist in identifying this person or anyone with knowledge of this incident can report to Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777 or email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
