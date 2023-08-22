By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Philip T. Pugh, 34, of Prince George has announced that he is officially launching his campaign to serve on the Prince George County Board of Supervisors representing District 2.
Pugh is a lifelong resident of Prince George County. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 15 years; has served as Company 1 Fire Chief, President and Captain as well as Profession Fire and Rescue for the City of Petersburg since 2108. Pugh also worked as Road Maintenance Manager for VDOT subcontractors in 2010, is a James River Ducks Unlimited Chapter member and runs his own small business. Pugh Enterprises Landscaping and Excavation.
Fiscal responsibility; developing a new 10-year control-growth plan; supporting public safety initiatives and (Fire/Police/EMS); ensuring school systems capacity matches County growth plan; along with creating and improving the job pipeline for High School graduates within the County are all things that Pugh stands for.
Anyone who may want to reach out to Pugh’s campaign to donate, request a yard sign or voice questions and concerns, please email me at PughforPG@gmail.com. Also keep up with Pugh’s campaign by following and liking the Facebook page: Philip T. Pugh for PG District 2 BOS.
There will be three public forums held, where candidates will take questions and give more information about their platform: Disputanta Community Room on August 17th, from 6:30 to 8pm and September 17th, 2:30-4pm; October 1st at the PG Women's Club, time TBA.
Early voting starts September 22nd. Election Day is November 7th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.