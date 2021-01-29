Pharmaceutical manufacturer to bring 186 jobs to Petersburg

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Governor Ralph Northam announced on Jan. 21 that pharmaceutical manufacturer Civica Inc. will invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation in Petersburg, which is set to create 186 new jobs in the area.
“This project is a tremendous win that will cement Virginia’s status as a leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, an industry that remains at the forefront of responding to the global pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Civica’s partnership with Phlow Corporation, Medicines for All Institute, and AMPAC Fine Chemicals will ensure the general public has access to high-quality, lifesaving medicines and provide a critical avenue for domestic drug manufacturing capabilities.”
Civica is a nonprofit generic drug company that addresses chronic generic drug shortages and high drug prices. Civica will construct a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Normandy Drive that will manufacture vials and syringes of injectable medicines used for COVID-19 patient care, emergency rooms, surgeries, and the treatment of serious infections and hypertension for hospitals across the country.
Today, more than 50 health systems are Civica members, representing approximately 1,350 hospitals and nearly one-third of licensed hospital beds in the nation.
“The City of Petersburg welcomes Civica to our bioscience industry, which includes AMPAC Fine Chemicals and Phlow Corporation,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. “Our partners at VEDP, Virginia’s Gateway Region, and the Community College Workforce Alliance, along with Dr. Edwards and Dr. Gupton, have helped us compete on a national level to bring cutting-edge technology to our city.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Petersburg, Virginia’s Gateway Region, and the Community College Workforce Alliance to secure the project. Gov. Northam approved a $5.7 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Petersburg with the project.
The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, will support Civica job creation with funding support from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly.
The program was created to incentivize job creation by expediting new facility start-ups through recruitment and training services customized to a company’s products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture.
The non-profit is a key partner for the government-funded partnership with Phlow Corporation, Medicines for All Institute, and AMPAC Fine Chemicals. Phlow executed a $354 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to produce essential medications using advanced manufacturing processes from the Medicines for All Institute based at the College of Engineering at VCU.
“The announcement that Civica has chosen Petersburg for the site of its first in-house pharmaceutical operation marks a historic and exciting new chapter for our city and our region,” said Delegate Lashrecse D. Aird. “After months of collaborative work, I could not be more pleased to see this partnership coming to fruition. This is a significant investment in high-quality jobs that establishes durable economic opportunities for our hardworking community at a time when we need it most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.