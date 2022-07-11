PGPS encourages registration appointments for upcoming year

Prince George County Public Schools will open for the 2022-23 School Year on September 6, 2022. Parents/guardians are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment this summer at the school their child will be attending in the coming year.
Families can contact their child's school online by visiting Prince George County Public Schools' Student Registration webpage at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/studentregistration/. From there, families can complete an online form that corresponds to the school their child will be attending in the 2022-23 School Year. Once the digital form is submitted, the school's staff will contact families to schedule a registration time. Along with helpful forms, the page also has a list of documents families will need to bring with them for enrollment, residency information, and frequently asked questions specifically for kindergarten registration.
Registration for each student will take approximately 60 to 90 minutes, depending upon completion and review of documents. Appointments are limited and fill quickly, so families are encouraged to call or submit their online form early.
NOTE: If a child receives special services (e.g., Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504, and/or health plan, etc.), families are asked to bring a copy of the paperwork with them at the time of their registration appointment.
To prepare for the start of the school year, Prince George County Public Schools will not schedule any student registrations on the following days: August: 29, 30, 31; September: 1, 2, 6.
Student registrations will resume by appointment beginning September 7, 2022.
