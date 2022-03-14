PGPD looking for suspect in theft

The Prince George Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who entered a business in the 200 block of Waterside Road and stole power tools.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-45 years old with a bald head, goatee, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and brown boots. The subject left the seen driving a Saturn SUV that was blue/green in color with invalid temporary tags.
