PGHS student-athletes celebrate collegiate commitments

Prince George High School student-athletes celebrated the next step in their educational journey during a special commitment ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, April 25. Nearly a dozen graduating Royals signed their commitment letters to specific colleges and universities that they will be playing sports for in the upcoming year.
The Royals student-athletes who signed during the commitment ceremony were:
Baseball
Colton Dobbs - Richard Bland College
Payton Chavis - University of Mary Washington
Field Hockey
Haley Collins - Eastern Mennonite University
Rileyanne Collins - Eastern Mennonite University
Riley Chandler - Bridgewater College
Girls Soccer
Grace Knisely - Randolph Macon College
Football
Tahir Johnson - Christopher Newport University
Curtis Allen - Virginia Union University
Javon Davis-Lee - Averett University
Track
Dustin Wettstein - Shenandoah University
Lamont Victoria - North Carolina Central University
