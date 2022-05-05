PGHS student-athletes celebrate collegiate commitments

Haley Collins, Rileyanne Collins, and Riley Chandler sign their letters of intent.

Prince George High School student-athletes celebrated the next step in their educational journey during a special commitment ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, April 25. Nearly a dozen graduating Royals signed their commitment letters to specific colleges and universities that they will be playing sports for in the upcoming year.

The Royals student-athletes who signed during the commitment ceremony were:

 Baseball

Colton Dobbs - Richard Bland College

Payton Chavis - University of Mary Washington

Field Hockey

Haley Collins - Eastern Mennonite University

Rileyanne Collins - Eastern Mennonite University

Riley Chandler - Bridgewater College

Girls Soccer

Grace Knisely - Randolph Macon College

Football

Tahir Johnson - Christopher Newport University

Curtis Allen - Virginia Union University

Javon Davis-Lee - Averett University

Track

Dustin Wettstein - Shenandoah University

Lamont Victoria - North Carolina Central University