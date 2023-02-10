The walkways of William A. Walton Elementary School were alive with energy as hundreds of students cheered on Prince George High School seniors who had attended the school years earlier during the campus' final senior walk event on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Nearly two dozen Prince George High School Class of 2023 members gathered in the school's cafeteria, decorated to herald their arrival, including welcoming signs and gifts to keep as souvenirs from the school, like shirts and lanyards. The group reminisced about their time at the school and took part in photo ops before the big moment, their campus walkthrough as Prince George High School's future graduates.
Hundreds of students lined the elementary school walkways, offering joyous applause and high-fives to the students as they passed by. Some graduates even found a moment to break out of line and share a warm hug with teachers and staff during the celebration. As they made their way around the campus, a few seniors couldn't resist the allure of Walton Elementary's swing set, hopping in a seat for a brief ride and an opportunity to reflect on their childhood and the future ahead of them, with graduation only a few months away.
The event comes as Walton Elementary prepares to transition to its new home, Middle Road Elementary School. On February 1, the community was invited to the school's ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of its first day of classes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
On Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, 2023, William A. Walton Elementary School students will learn asynchronously. Students will not report to school on these two days. This schedule change will help facilitate the smooth transition of staff and resources to Middle Road Elementary School. Current William A. Walton Elementary School students and their families will have a special opportunity to tour the school ahead of its first day of classes.
On Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., a special open house event will be hosted at Middle Road Elementary, allowing the Walton Elementary community time to see where their child's classroom is located and experience the new facility firsthand before their child's first day of school on February 21, 2023.
