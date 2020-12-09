PGCPS

WHAT:

Prince George High School Royals Football Offensive Lineman Jaelin Montgomery will sign his National Letter of Intent committing to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia during a special ceremony at Prince George High School.

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

WHO:

Jaelin Montgomery

Prince George High School Senior, Prince George High School Royals Football Offensive Lineman

WHERE:

Prince George High School

7801 Laurel Spring Road

Prince George, Virginia, 23875

* The ceremony will be held in the school’s library.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Any media with additional questions or wishing to RSVP for the ceremony can contact Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Director Bruce Carroll via email at rbcarroll@pgs.k12.va.us . Those attending the ceremony in-person are asked to wear a face covering while inside the school building as required under Executive Order 63 and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible.