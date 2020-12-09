WHAT:
Prince George High School Royals Football Offensive Lineman Jaelin Montgomery will sign his National Letter of Intent committing to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia during a special ceremony at Prince George High School.
WHEN:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
WHO:
Jaelin Montgomery
Prince George High School Senior, Prince George High School Royals Football Offensive Lineman
WHERE:
Prince George High School
7801 Laurel Spring Road
Prince George, Virginia, 23875
* The ceremony will be held in the school’s library.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Any media with additional questions or wishing to RSVP for the ceremony can contact Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Director Bruce Carroll via email at rbcarroll@pgs.k12.va.us . Those attending the ceremony in-person are asked to wear a face covering while inside the school building as required under Executive Order 63 and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.