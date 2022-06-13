PGHS ‘Digital and Social Media Marketing’ Program Featured in 26th Annual VSBA Showcases for Success Directory

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has released its 26th annual VSBA Showcases for Success directory, highlighting successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools. Prince George County Public Schools is one of 32 school divisions from across the Commonwealth that has programs featured in the directory. In this year’s edition, PGCPS program Digital and Social Media Marketing program is featured.
Prince George High School’s “Digital Social Media Marketing” program was created to develop students’ understanding of how best to combine fundamental marketing principles with acceptable content creation for use on popular social media platforms. The goal for the students is to learn best practices associated with leveraging different social media platforms to increase followers while adhering to the principles and image of the business or organization they represent. To support these efforts and to foster greater growth through real world practice, the class has access to create and share content to support the district’s efforts to engage with the community through social media. The class regularly showcases wonderful news, upcoming events, and student achievements from across the district. The class efforts are being noticed, resulting in requests for help from community organizations and local businesses with their content development. In addition to this recognition, Digital Social Media Marketing instructor Mr. Chris Powell and Prince George County Public Schools Coordinator of Career and Technical Education Mr. Matthew Weston have been invited to lead a presentation on the featured program during the VSBA’s Conference on Education in Richmond on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through leadership, advocacy, and services. The Association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s educational leaders.
